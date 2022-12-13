Skip to main content

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Tracker: Who is in and Who is Out

Keeping up with the players Mississippi State football has gained and lost in the transfer portal.

Mississippi State football has both added and subtracted players with the NCAA transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2022 college football regular season.

The Bulldogs finished out with an overall record of 8-4, ending off the season with a 24-22 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Egg Bowl. The win marked the team's first over the Rebels in the rivalry game during the Mike Leach era.

Up next, MSU will face the Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. CT in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here's a look at where things stand with the portal, which will be updated accordingly as players announce their respective departures and commitments:

Lost:

- WR Rara Thomas

- OL Reed Buys

- RB Ke'Travion Hargrove

- QB Daniel Greek

- RB Dillon Johnson

- WR Zavion Thomas

- WR Christian Ford

- LS Rex Robich

- OT Gabe Cavasos

- DL Matai Mata’afa

Commitments/Acquisitions:

- DB Ray'Darious Jones (LSU)

