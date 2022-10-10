Skip to main content

Mississippi State Trolls Arkansas Following Big Win

Mississippi State had some fun with its double-digit victory over Arkansas.

Mississippi State football is garnering nation attention after improving to 5-1 following  Saturday's 40-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks that saw the team move up to No. 16 in the rankings.

And the team had some fun with its latest victory over a highly respectable SEC opponent.

"Breakfast tastes better this morning," the Mississippi State football account tweeted out the following day.

And it's safe to say quarterback Will Rogers and company were cooking as the quarterback broke the SEC record for career completions completions, pitting up an impressive stat line as he completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards with 3 touchdowns, passing the previous record held by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MSU will look to keep the good times rolling as it faces the No. 22-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road on Saturday. This is a team that is beginning to reach new heights, and it's easy to get the sense there's a lot more excitement to be had for the Bulldogs moving forward in a promising season.

USATSI_19158813
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19106561
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Arkansas, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Football: Previewing Saturday's Matchup Against Arkansas

By Colin James
USATSI_17661975
Football

Former Mississippi State Star KJ Wright Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Week 6: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each SEC Matchup

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19107128
Football

James: Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Is Having the Most Underrated Season in College Football

By Colin James
USATSI_18985828
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Ahead of Week 6

By Elizabeth Keen
143-1434909_mississippi-state-baseball-logo-ms-state-baseball-logo.png
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Program Releases Complete 2023 Schedule

By Elizabeth Keen