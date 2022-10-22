Mississippi State (5-2) suffered its second loss of the season after it fell 27-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs face no easy task as they aim to bounce back against an angry Alabama team that recorded its first loss off the year to a rising Tennessee squad, falling 52-49 in Neyland Stadium.

It's been difficult for Mississippi State to score a touchdown against Alabama over recent years, but things could look different this year as the Crimson Tide look perhaps more beatable than ever over the past decade or so.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest, regardless of where you are:

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 76 Degrees

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)