Mississippi State's record comeback victory over Auburn last season was one for the books as the team overcame a 25-point deficit to forge the biggest comeback in school history, ultimately defeating Auburn 43-34 on The Plains.

In that game, quarterback Will Rogers recorded a monster stat line of 44-of-55 passing for 415 yards with 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions as he engineered a turnaround that won't soon be forgotten by the MSU faithful.

The Bulldogs will aim to continue that type of success against Auburn as they face a very different-looking Tigers team in their own house on Saturday not long after the program parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin.

Looking back at the way things have played out over recent history beyond 2021's electric effort on the road, Auburn is on the right side of the all-time series record at 65-28-2.

Of the past four matchups, the teams are both 2-2 with Auburn winning the two meetings before last year with a 24-10 win in Starkville on Dec. 12, 2020 and a 56-23 win in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept, 28, 2019. MSU won the 2018 meeting, 23-9 in Davis Wade Stadium.

Where margin of victory is concerned, MSU's biggest victory over Auburn was the 33-0 win over the Tigers all the way back in 1946 with its longest win streak over the opponent standing at 7 games (1941-1948).

Auburn's largest win over State was the 56-0 victory against the Bulldogs in 1970, with the most lengthy winning streak occurring over the stretch of 1964-1979 at some 16 games.

It's clear a lot has changed between these two teams in all of these different time periods and it's largely expected the Bulldogs will add another W as they enter the matchup as rightful favorites on Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see how things play out when action begins at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.