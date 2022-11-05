Skip to main content

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Looking Into The All-Time Series

Taking a look back at the history of the matchup as Mississippi State looks to return to the win column with a contest against Auburn on the horizon.

Mississippi State's record comeback victory over Auburn last season was one for the books as the team overcame a 25-point deficit to forge the biggest comeback in school history, ultimately defeating Auburn 43-34 on The Plains.

In that game, quarterback Will Rogers recorded a monster stat line of 44-of-55 passing for 415 yards with 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions as he engineered a turnaround that won't soon be forgotten by the MSU faithful.

The Bulldogs will aim to continue that type of success against Auburn as they face a very different-looking Tigers team in their own house on Saturday not long after the program parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin.

Looking back at the way things have played out over recent history beyond 2021's electric effort on the road, Auburn is on the right side of the all-time series record at 65-28-2. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of the past four matchups, the teams are both 2-2 with Auburn winning the two meetings before last year with a 24-10 win in Starkville on Dec. 12, 2020 and a 56-23 win in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept, 28, 2019. MSU won the 2018 meeting, 23-9 in Davis Wade Stadium. 

Where margin of victory is concerned, MSU's biggest victory over Auburn was the 33-0 win over the Tigers all the way back in 1946 with its longest win streak over the opponent standing at 7 games (1941-1948). 

Auburn's largest win over State was the 56-0 victory against the Bulldogs in 1970, with the most lengthy winning streak occurring over the stretch of 1964-1979 at some 16 games.

It's clear a lot has changed between these two teams in all of these different time periods and it's largely expected the Bulldogs will add another W as they enter the matchup as rightful favorites on Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see how things play out when action begins at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.

USATSI_19242272
Football

Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Football Faces Auburn on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Auburn, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18905665
Football

Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19253119
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
News

Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026625
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Auburn, John Cohen, Basketweaving and More

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks Bulldogs Ahead of Debut Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19281906
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd