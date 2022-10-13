Skip to main content

Kentucky Head Coach Provides Update on QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State

Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.

Mississippi State football's tough 2022 schedule continues on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

One of the biggest storylines ahead of the game has been whether or not Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis will be able to take the field after he suffered a dislocated finger and a foot injury in the 22-19 loss to Ole Miss.

Levis was sidelined in last week's 24-14 loss to South Carolina, but it looks like he will make his return as the Wildcats look to get their first SEC win since the 26-16 victory over Florida on Sept. 10.

Head coach Mark Stoops was optimistic about Levis' status in this week's SEC teleconference.

“Right now, it seems like he’ll be healthy, barring any setbacks,” Stoops said on the call.

That's a big difference-maker for the Wildcats, considering how much of a difference-maker within the offense the potential first-rounder has proven to be.

To this point in the season, Levis has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,405 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over five games.

Kentucky and MSU are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Kroger Field. 

