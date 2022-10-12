No. 16-ranked Mississippi State (5-1) looks to get its sixth win of the season as it faces the No. 22-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs are hot right now, moving up in the polls after recording a dominant 40-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on a day in which quarter Will Rogers broke the SEC record for total completions. It was previously held by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.

The Wildcats come into this one aiming for their second win in conference play, most recently falling 24-14 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here's everything to know and how to tune in to watch Mike Leach's team in action this weekend:

Where: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 15

Weather: 64 degrees, 52% Chance of Rain

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)