Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Upcoming Matchup Against Texas A&M

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of his team's Saturday contest against Texas A&M.

Mississippi State (3-1) got back to the right side of the win column last Saturday with a 45-14 win over the visiting Bowling Green Falcons after dropping a disappointing matchup to the LSU Tigers in the previous week.

Now, the Bulldogs head back into conference play to face the No. 17-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. 

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media in his Monday press conference to discuss what he's seen out of the team and what the next game against another SEC opponent holds.

One of the topics of conversation was Leach's relationship with Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who he spoke highly of.

“I’ve known him for a long time," Leach said. "Of course he’s been at it for a long time. And he’s always been an offensive guy. You know, really just a lot of experience and good experience and just kind of built on this career.”

The two teams are set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say earlier in the week:

