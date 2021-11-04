'He's a Big Brother to Us': Austin Williams Embodies Consistency, Selflessness

Williams has been a leadership figure others have looked up to since his middle school days.

Playing wide receiver in the Air Raid requires a certain type of mentality -- everyone touches the ball but it's rare there's a single standout because of that high level of distribution.

Austin Williams, currently Mississippi State's most experienced player with 22 starts, is someone whose teammates and coaches -- both past and present -- will tell you embodies that selfless mindset.

"He was our go-to guy for multiple years," former Ocean Spring High School coach Ryan Ross said of the wide receiver. "He's a very selfless person. Very unselfish person, that's just the way he is. It didn't matter who was covering him or what drill we were doing -- he was going to give it 100 percent. A very focused, very driven person that you know is going to be successful in anything he does.

"He showed our young guys what it took to achieve greatness."

Williams says he's enjoyed playing in the Air Raid and feels he's learned a lot playing in both this system and other ones he's seen time in before it. Every player in the system is happy to see the others prosper in it -- between nine and 13 targets see the ball in each game.

Williams, who had a breakout season in 2020, currently totals 33 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown this season.

"Lots of guys are getting multiple touches," Williams said. "It's not like we just have our top three. Everybody's getting it and I think everybody is just happy to see everybody else succeed."

Leadership and mentorship are things that have always been important to Williams, and things he's exemplified throughout his life.

"I think it's kind of my responsibility as an older guy to help bring everybody else along," Williams said. "I try to do everything I can to help them be ready and when they get their opportunities, they make the most of them. I try to be a lead by example guy, it's something I've tried to do since little league. Kind of try to set the tone."

Wide receiver Makai Polk is just one current Bulldog who feels he has learned something from Williams and has grown while spending time around him.

"He's definitely one of the most experienced and oldest guys in our group. He's come up with so many clutch plays and just never gets rattled," Polk said. "He's a big brother to us and we look up to him. We see things that he does and we try to emulate it. It's finding a hole on defense, being crafty, not getting down on yourself and being 100 percent at all times. Keeping a positive attitude and holding your head high."

In addition to his accomplishments on the football field, Williams has set a good example for others of academic access, making the SEC Academic Honor Roll each year he's been with the Bulldogs and has maintained a 4.0 GPA in both his undergraduate studies and MBA.

Williams, who was named First-Team Academic All-American earlier this season and was selected to speak at the MSU Foundation board back in April, has earned an undergraduate degree in finance (in just three years) and is pursuing a degree is business administration.

Ross says he's unsurprised Williams is accomplishing it all at Mississippi State and he could do it at Harvard if he wanted to -- there's no obstacle too big for Austin Williams, whether it's in football or in life.

"He always did a good job here of managing his time on and off the field and I also think an emphasis on doing well was a part of his upbringing, so they probably kind of demand that, but it came easy for Austin as it was. He took elevated courses, 30-plus ACT score."

"But when it comes time to practice ball, he's all about ball. On and off the field, he doesn't just complete the task, but he does it at a very, very high level."