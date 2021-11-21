Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Posts Career Day in Win Over Tennessee State

It took only the first half of Saturday's game against Tennessee State for Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams to have a career day.

In MSU's 55-10 victory over TSU, Williams had four receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Interestingly enough, his first three receptions were all for touchdowns.

Williams caught his first touchdown of the day on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Will Rogers with 11:28 left in the first quarter. It was the first score of the game for the Bulldogs and set the tone for the rest of the day.

The next time Rogers tossed him the ball, Williams took it to the house again. This time, it came in the form of a short, five-yard pass with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Two touchdowns on two receptions in less than 10 minutes are impressive for any receiver, but Williams wasn't done yet. Williams had his last-- and longest-- touchdown of the day when he caught a short pass from Rogers and took it 30 yards to the house. His score came with 1:21 left in the first half and gave the Bulldogs a 35-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Before Saturday's game, Williams has been a reliable and steady wide receiver for Mike Leach's offense but hadn't had an explosive performance. Through the first 10 games of the season, Williams had 41 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. Today's performance put him at 519 receiving yards and quadrupled his total amount of receiving touchdowns. It was easily the best game of his career as a Bulldog and was a much-needed confidence booster heading into Thursday's Egg Bowl against Ole Miss.

Speaking to the media after the game, Williams didn't focus too much on his own accomplishments. Instead, he focused his sights on the upcoming Egg Bowl and explained how much the game meant to his team.

"It's an extremely important game to everybody in the locker room," Williams said. "We all look forward to it."

Mississippi State will look to reclaim the Golden Egg against Ole Miss on Thursday evening.