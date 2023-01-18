Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Tulu Griffin Announces Return to Bulldogs

Tulu Griffin has had a change of heart ahead of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin isn't going anywhere.

Not long after he announced he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin changed his mind and took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message that he was staying at MSU for the 2023 season.

"Thank You Coach Arnett, Micheal Tardy And My Bulldog Family!! IM BACK!," he said in the tweet.

Griffin has been a special teams ace and made himself something of a recruiting tool for the Bulldogs in his time in Starkville and should be expected to continue doing so this year.

He and fellow wideout Zavion Thomas staying at MSU is a huge boost for the Bulldogs as both players received All-American honors.  Griffin tallied 613 yards on 19 returns and a touchdown on a 92-yard return against Auburn in 2022, breaking out after a 2021 season that saw him return a kick for a touchdown against NC State.

Griffin finished out his latest season with 40 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

Expect Griffin to continue to build upon his success and grow into a bigger role under new Bulldogs offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay in 2023.

