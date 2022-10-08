Skip to main content

Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

Rogers continues to make his way into the record books as the season rolls on.

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With a total of 922 career completions, he surpasses former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. The record has stood since 2013 -- nearly a complete decade before it had a new owner.

What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that he did it over just 28 games, as was referenced by ESPN Stats and Info.

Rogers looks near the point on passing the 1,000 mark which should happen sooner rather than later in Mike Leach's pass-happy offense. Expect Rogers to continue to rise as a potential top 2023 NFL Draft prospect as the season rolls on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mississippi State will face No. 13-ranked Kentucky on the road up next on the schedule.

USATSI_19106561
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Arkansas, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Football: Previewing Saturday's Matchup Against Arkansas

By Colin James
USATSI_17661975
Football

Former Mississippi State Star KJ Wright Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Week 6: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each SEC Matchup

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19107128
Football

James: Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Is Having the Most Underrated Season in College Football

By Colin James
USATSI_18985828
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Ahead of Week 6

By Elizabeth Keen
143-1434909_mississippi-state-baseball-logo-ms-state-baseball-logo.png
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Program Releases Complete 2023 Schedule

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

By Elizabeth Keen