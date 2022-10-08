There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With a total of 922 career completions, he surpasses former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. The record has stood since 2013 -- nearly a complete decade before it had a new owner.

What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that he did it over just 28 games, as was referenced by ESPN Stats and Info.

Rogers looks near the point on passing the 1,000 mark which should happen sooner rather than later in Mike Leach's pass-happy offense. Expect Rogers to continue to rise as a potential top 2023 NFL Draft prospect as the season rolls on.

Mississippi State will face No. 13-ranked Kentucky on the road up next on the schedule.