Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday morning following his record-breaking performance on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Rogers added to his list of broken program and conference records by setting the new SEC career completions record (946), which was held previously by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (921).

What makes that all the more impressive is that Rogers that total number of completions in just 28 career games after it took Murray 52 career games to reach the same accomplishment.

Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards with three touchdowns in the team's latest win. That brings him to a 2022 completion percentage of 71.6% with 2,110 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Here's a look into every player who was recognized by the conference this week:

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Jaydon Hill, Florida

Special Teams Player of the Week: PK Chase McGrath, Tennessee

Freshman of the Week: RB Branson Robinson, Georgia

Offensive Lineman of the Week: OL Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

Defensive Lineman of the Week: DE Byron Young

Rogers and his No. 16-ranked Bulldogs will look to stay hot as they face the No. 22-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday. Expect Rogers to continue to add to his list of statistical accomplishments as he's on the brink of breaking multiple other records in a number of different categories moving forward in the season.