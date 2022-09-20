Skip to main content

Mississippi State Football's 2023 Schedule Officially Released

Every opponent Mississippi State football will take on in 2023.

Mississippi State football's 2023 schedule was officially released Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs will open the season with a home matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, hosting the Arizona Wildcats and the LSU Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium before hitting the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 23.

From there, the Bulldogs will return to Starkville to to face the the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 30, followed by a meeting with the Western Michigan Broncos.

MSU follows that up with road matchups against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers before facing the Kentucky Wildcats back at home. The season wraps up with a road game against the Texas A&M Aggies, a home game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Egg Bowl.

Here's a look at the complete schedule.

Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State

Sept. 9: Arizona at Mississippi State

Sept. 16: LSU at Mississippi State

Sept. 23: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Sept. 30: Alabama at Mississippi State

Oct. 7: Western Michigan at Mississippi State

Oct. 21: Mississippi State at Arkansas

Oct. 28: Mississippi State at Auburn

Nov. 4: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Nov. 11: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Nov. 18: Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Nov. 23: Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Egg Bowl)

