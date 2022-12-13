Skip to main content

Mississippi State Secondary Grows Stronger With Addition of LSU Transfer

Mississippi State football got stronger at defensive back on Monday.

Mississippi State had a need for more depth within the secondary when standout cornerback Emmanuel Forbes announced his departure for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs gained just that with the addition of former LSU defensive back Ray'Darious Jones, who announced he was bound for Starkville on Monday.

"At this time I want to thank everyone who has supported and who has been there for me throughout my college career," Jones wrote in a statement.

"I want to thank the LSU staff who was a part of my journey while I attended the university. Unfortunately things did not go as planned throughout my time at LSU although it was a great place to start my college experience. I feel as if my opportunity to grow in life is elsewhere. I have decided to enter the transfer portal to better my career and receive a new opportunity. A lot of thoughts and prayers have been put into this... At this time I will be transferring to the Mississippi State Bulldogs!"

Over three seasons with the Tigers, Jones saw limited action in games without starting any contests. He appeared in four games in 2021 with nine total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended.

Jones was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season due to academics. How the former 4-star recruit makes use of a change of scenery will be something to watch.

