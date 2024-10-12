Cowbell Corner

Gameday Availability Report: Starting OL Listed As Game Time Decision

Starting lineman Makylan Pounders appeared on the gameday availability report for the first time this week, leaving his status in doubt.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Makylan Pounders (66) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Makylan Pounders (66) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State could be without one of its most important players for today’s game against No. 5 Georgia.

Makylan Pounders was listed as a game-time decision in the gameday Student-Athlete Availability Report, which is his first appearance on the availability report this week.

The other seven Bulldogs listed on the report are listed as out and didn’t change from Friday’s report.

Georgia, meanwhile, be without three players: running back Roderick Robinson II, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and lineman Tate Ratledge.

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins

Game-time Decision

OL Makylan Pounders

Georgia

Out

RB Roderick Robinson II
ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.
OL Tate Ratledge

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Mississippi State at Georgia: Predicting What Will Happen on Saturday

Week 7 SEC Football: Can Mississippi State Pull Off a Major Upset?

Mississippi State at Georgia Updated Availability Report: Morning Bell, October 11

Mississippi State's Path to an Upset: Why Beating No. 5 Georgia Isn't Impossible

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football