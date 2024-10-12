Gameday Availability Report: Starting OL Listed As Game Time Decision
Starting lineman Makylan Pounders appeared on the gameday availability report for the first time this week, leaving his status in doubt.
Mississippi State could be without one of its most important players for today’s game against No. 5 Georgia.
Makylan Pounders was listed as a game-time decision in the gameday Student-Athlete Availability Report, which is his first appearance on the availability report this week.
The other seven Bulldogs listed on the report are listed as out and didn’t change from Friday’s report.
Georgia, meanwhile, be without three players: running back Roderick Robinson II, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and lineman Tate Ratledge.
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Game-time Decision
OL Makylan Pounders
Georgia
Out
RB Roderick Robinson II
ILB Samuel Mondon Jr.
OL Tate Ratledge
