Mississippi State football has just one loss on the season, currently ranked as the No. 16 team in the nation heading into Saturday's matchup against the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have proved their doubters wrong up to this point, also dispelling the 'dink and dunk' narrative -- in addition to several other fallacies -- that surround Mike Leach's Air Raid offense that has worked so well to help bring the team to national relevancy in a short period of time.

Leach touched on that during his Monday press conference.

"Every time I hear that it says more about the person that refers to it as that than it does the Air Raid," he said.

Kentucky football