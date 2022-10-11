Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses False Narratives on the Air Raid, Mississippi State's Upcoming Game Against Kentucky

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday, touching on topics that ranged from the 'dink and dunk' narrative surrounding the Air Raid offense and more.

Mississippi State football has just one loss on the season, currently ranked as the No. 16 team in the nation heading into Saturday's matchup against the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have proved their doubters wrong up to this point, also dispelling the 'dink and dunk' narrative -- in addition to several other fallacies -- that surround Mike Leach's Air Raid offense that has worked so well to help bring the team to national relevancy in a short period of time.

Leach touched on that during his Monday press conference.

"Every time I hear that it says more about the person that refers to it as that than it does the Air Raid," he said.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on that topic, Kentucky football and more this week:

