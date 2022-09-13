Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup Against LSU

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the Week 3 contest against LSU.

Mississippi State football (2-0) remains undefeated after recording double-digit wins over the Memphis Tigers and the Arizona Wildcats in the first two weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs open SEC play against the LSU Tigers up next on the schedule, which will give a good sense of where the team really stands after showing several signs of optimism on both sides of the ball.

MSU head coach Mike Leach met with the media this week to discuss the game on the horizon. One of the topics of conversation was the change in the LSU program, which has a new head coach in Brian Kelly and several new players.

"LSU is a little bit tough to evaluate from the standpoint they got a lot of new faces," Leach said. "They were big into the transfer thing. So we'll see how all of those guys turn out and I think it's still unfolding."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday:

USATSI_17421433
Football

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman LaQuinston Sharp Receives Second-Consecutive SEC Weekly Honor

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18985824
Football

Is Mississippi State Being Slighted Across College Football Polls?

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026398
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Couldn't Be More Impressive By The Numbers Heading Into Week 3

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026626
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18930044
Football

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026495
Football

Mississippi State Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13572980
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arizona Football

By Elizabeth Keen