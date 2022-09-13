Mississippi State football (2-0) remains undefeated after recording double-digit wins over the Memphis Tigers and the Arizona Wildcats in the first two weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs open SEC play against the LSU Tigers up next on the schedule, which will give a good sense of where the team really stands after showing several signs of optimism on both sides of the ball.

MSU head coach Mike Leach met with the media this week to discuss the game on the horizon. One of the topics of conversation was the change in the LSU program, which has a new head coach in Brian Kelly and several new players.

"LSU is a little bit tough to evaluate from the standpoint they got a lot of new faces," Leach said. "They were big into the transfer thing. So we'll see how all of those guys turn out and I think it's still unfolding."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday: