Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Transported to Jackson in Ambulance After Suffering Health Issue

Mississippi State head football head coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home on Sunday and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi by ambulance, according to a statement from Mississippi State.

That is the full extent of information that MSU currently has available in regard to Coach Leach's condition, and the university has said it will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will be placed in charge of the football program in the interim until Leach is able to return. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue, according to the statement.

More information is expected to be released by the program via social media by the program.