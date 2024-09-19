Mississippi State Lands Transfer Commitment From Former 5-Star Alabama Safety
The recruiting never stops for Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff.
The Bulldogs have landed a huge addition for 2025 after former Alabama safety Tony Mitchell announced on X that he'd be returning to the SEC to play in Starkville.
Many recruiting services graded Mitchell as a 5-star recruit in 2023 and one of the top 10 safeties in the country.
As a true freshman in 2023, he played in six games and made one tackle before transferring in the spring. Mitchell will spend this fall playing in the secondary for East Mississippi Community College.
At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Mitchell has the prototypical size and physicality for a punishing run defender in the SEC. Coming out of Thompson High School in Alabama, Mitchell chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M.
However, during this recruiting cycle, Mitchell picked MSU over Ole Miss and West Virginia in large part to reunite with current Bulldog defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who was his special teams coach at Alabama.
With sophomore Isaac Smith evolving quickly at free safety and Mitchell now committed, Mississippi State could be building a formidable defensive backfield for the 2025 campaign.
