Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson will be returning for one last season in the Maroon and White in 2023.

Johnson announced his decision to come back via his social media accounts on Friday. He joins Nathaniel Watson, Tyrus Wheat, Nathan Pickering, Jaden Crumedy and Jordan Davis as some top defensive performers who have announced their intentions to play for the Bulldogs next year.

MSU's defense has become even stronger as Johnson has grown into his role. After receiving limited playing in his first few years with the program, he jumped on the scene with a breakthrough 2021 season. The then-junior made six starts in 13 appearances and had 86 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. His quick turnaround garnered national attention and landed him a spot on the PFF All-SEC Third Team.

The native of Tupelo continued to climb in the SEC defensive standings as the year progressed. Johnson finished the regular season with a career-high 103 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and one sack. He also added two fumble recoveries and three quarterback hurries. Johnson's triple-digit tackles are good enough for a third-place rank in the SEC, behind fellow Mississippi State linebacker Watson and Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji.

Johnson still has one more game of the 2022 season to continue to assert his dominance. The Bulldogs will play in a postseason bowl game towards the end of December or in early January 2023. When Mississippi State's season officially concludes, Johnson will have plenty of time to continue improving in hopes of taking the SEC by storm next season.