Mississippi State men's basketball didn't get the outcome it wanted Tuesday, falling 70-59 to the Tennessee Volunteers on the hardwood.

Shooting woes have been the story of the season for the team up to this point, and despite not getting the victory, they did show some improvement in that area to an extent. The Bulldogs were 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the free throw line, but also shot 19-of-57 (33.3%) from the field and 7-of-26 (26.9%) from the three.

Head coach Chris Jans met with the media following the loss, lamenting falling short in another close game.

"I feel like a broken record in terms of the score, the possessions, the feel. We were in command. They were having a hard time scoring against us. The crowd was into the game, and then we had the basket deal and that happens all the time. A little adversity, and they came out of there, and I think it was 6-0 if I'm not mistaken since that point of the game. That was a momentum swing for all of us. Then the second half there, it was back and forth, back and forth. Then all of a sudden it was six I think, 55-49, and I just felt like we got it back to three maybe once or twice since then if I'm not mistaken. I could be wrong, too."

Watch below to hear everything Jans had to say after the loss as the Bulldogs look to get back to the win column: