Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross was an important piece in protecting the quarterback during his days in Starkville, and it's clear to see that is translating over to the NFL level.

Since Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle totals 147 pass-blocking snaps and has not allowed a single sack. It goes without saying at this point just how solid Cross has been at the line of scrimmage -- something that should not come as a surprise to Bulldogs fans.

One thing about Cross that played a role into his success and him being drafted at No. 9 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Seattle is his versatility.

While not widely talked about, Cross was originally recruited as a run-blocker and brings the best of both worlds between his strengths in that area as well as excelling in pass-protection in an Air Raid offense that throws the ball several times per game. There was a bit of a stigma surrounding Cross ahead of the draft because of the false narrative that he would struggle in run-blocking and playing in a pro-style offense.

"I think it's not true just because we don't run it 35 times per game," MSU offensive line coach Mason Miller told me last spring of the narrative surrounding Cross. "They're not paying Charles Cross to run power, they're paying him to not get their quarterback killed. He's put on film plenty of times that he can run-block."

Run-blocking is this," Miller said. "It's got to be a mentality and you either have it or you don't. Austin Corbett who played for me, they said that about, Abraham Lucas they've said that about... Corbett turned out to be a pretty good run-blocker in the NFL."

Cross and the Seahawks will face the New York Giants up next on the schedule at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.