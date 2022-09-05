Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp received high honors from the SEC after an impressive performance in the Bulldogs' 49-23 victory over Memphis on Saturday night.

Sharp was named an SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, along with Darrian Dalcourt of Alabama. The graduate student was a starter for the Bulldogs and played a total of 85 snaps. He helped Mississippi State's running backs rush for a total of 97 yards -- 54 of which came up the middle. Most importantly, Sharp did not allow a hit by a defender on quarterback Will Rogers.

Sharp has received one other SEC Honor during his collegiate career, being named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after last season's win over Kentucky. He was also named to the All-SEC Honorable Mention Team by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder chose to use his final year of eligibility and return to Mississippi State. So far, that appears to have worked out well for him. Sharp has taken on a huge leadership role within his position group and is expected to be a standout within the program once again.