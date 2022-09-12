Skip to main content

Mississippi State OL LaQuinston Sharp Receives Second-Consecutive SEC Weekly Honor

Center LaQuinston Sharp was named an SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp received his second SEC Weekly Honor of the season on Monday morning.

Sharp was named the SEC's Co-Offensive Lineman of the week after the Bulldogs' 39-17 victory over Arizona, along with Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg. The graduate student played for 78 total snaps and didn't allow any pressure to reach quarterback Will Rogers. He had a team-high pass block grade of 86.2 according to Pro Football Focus. Sharp also played a huge factor in the success of MSU's rushing game, as the Bulldogs ran for 59 yards up the middle. 

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has already doubled his total awards from last season. Sharp received the same honor last week after an impressive performance in the season-opening win over Memphis. He had one SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor last season after the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky. 

So far this year, Sharp is the only SEC student-athlete to receive multiple weekly honors. He has the chance to continue that success when Mississippi State takes on LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18985824
Football

Is Mississippi State Being Slighted Across College Football Polls?

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026398
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Couldn't Be More Impressive By The Numbers Heading Into Week 3

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026626
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18930044
Football

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026495
Football

Mississippi State Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13572980
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arizona Football

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18985824
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Arizona

By Crissy Froyd