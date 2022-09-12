Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp received his second SEC Weekly Honor of the season on Monday morning.

Sharp was named the SEC's Co-Offensive Lineman of the week after the Bulldogs' 39-17 victory over Arizona, along with Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg. The graduate student played for 78 total snaps and didn't allow any pressure to reach quarterback Will Rogers. He had a team-high pass block grade of 86.2 according to Pro Football Focus. Sharp also played a huge factor in the success of MSU's rushing game, as the Bulldogs ran for 59 yards up the middle.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has already doubled his total awards from last season. Sharp received the same honor last week after an impressive performance in the season-opening win over Memphis. He had one SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor last season after the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky.

So far this year, Sharp is the only SEC student-athlete to receive multiple weekly honors. He has the chance to continue that success when Mississippi State takes on LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.