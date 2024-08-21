Mississippi State Players Practicing With New Mindset, The Morning Bell: August 21, 2024
STARKVILLE – The start of the 2024 college football season is only 10 days away, which means practices are shifting away from a training camp atmosphere to game preparation.
Mississippi State linebacker John Lewis talked about the new mindset the Bulldogs have this week as they prepare to open the season next Saturday against Eastern Kentucky in Starkville.
Check out the complete post-practice press conference with Lewis here:
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"It's interesting to me that all these Aggies—whether they're at A&M or here—are sitting around with halos over their heads and they have some divine expertise on fanmanship. I just don't believe that's the case. For the record, I think our fans are better than the Aggie fans."
