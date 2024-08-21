Mississippi State Players Practicing With New Mindset, The Morning Bell: August 21, 2024

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Players Practicing With New Mindset

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

John Lewis Press Conference 8/20
STARKVILLE – The start of the 2024 college football season is only 10 days away, which means practices are shifting away from a training camp atmosphere to game preparation.

Mississippi State linebacker John Lewis talked about the new mindset the Bulldogs have this week as they prepare to open the season next Saturday against Eastern Kentucky in Starkville.

Check out the complete post-practice press conference with Lewis here:

