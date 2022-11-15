Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named Davey O'Brien Semifinalist

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers made the cut as a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award for the second consecutive year.

The award is presented annually to the best signal-caller in the nation.

So far this season, Rogers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 3,173 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. The junior currently leads the nation in completions per game (32.9), ranking first in the SEC in passing yards (3,173) and passing touchdowns (27).

Other quarterbacks who made the cut are: Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Max Duggan (TCU), Frank Harris (UTSA), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Tanner Mordecai (SMU), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Austin Reed (WKU), Cameron Rising (Utah), Kurtis Rourke (Ohio), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA), Jordan Travis (Florida State), Caleb Williams (USC) and Bryce Young (Alabama).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with the winner named live on Thursday, Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

USATSI_19068973
Football

2022 SEC Football: Week 12 Score Predictions

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Finalist For C Spire Conerly Trophy

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16749370
Football

Southeastern Conference Announces Week 11 Players of the Week

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17487499
Football

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Program Standings After Week 11

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Watch: Everything HC Mike Leach Said Following Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19372586
Football

Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19243521
Football

Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss Against Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19372489
Football

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd