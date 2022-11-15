Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named Davey O'Brien Semifinalist

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award for the second consecutive year.

The award is presented annually to the best signal-caller in the nation.

So far this season, Rogers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 3,173 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. The junior currently leads the nation in completions per game (32.9), ranking first in the SEC in passing yards (3,173) and passing touchdowns (27).

Other quarterbacks who made the cut are: Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Max Duggan (TCU), Frank Harris (UTSA), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Tanner Mordecai (SMU), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Austin Reed (WKU), Cameron Rising (Utah), Kurtis Rourke (Ohio), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA), Jordan Travis (Florida State), Caleb Williams (USC) and Bryce Young (Alabama).

The three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with the winner named live on Thursday, Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.