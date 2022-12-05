Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Enters Transfer Portal

One Mississippi State quarterback entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek has entered the transfer portal, as he announced via social media this week.

"First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Greek wrote. "It is by His grace that I have made it to this point, and I will continue to trust Him with my future. I also want to thank my family for their love and support on this journey."

Greek also thanked the Mississippi State coaching staff, his teammates and the fans.

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Leach and my amazing coaching staff here at Mississippi State for pushing me to be the man and the player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to give my all for the Maroon and White. "

With Will Rogers continuing to have a firm grip on the starting job, it is not surprising to see Greek look for a change of scenery outside of a crowded Bulldogs quarterback room the consistently encourages competition.

Greek spent two seasons with the Bulldogs without seeing any in-game action. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

