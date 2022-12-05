Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek has entered the transfer portal, as he announced via social media this week.

"First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Greek wrote. "It is by His grace that I have made it to this point, and I will continue to trust Him with my future. I also want to thank my family for their love and support on this journey."

Greek also thanked the Mississippi State coaching staff, his teammates and the fans.

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Leach and my amazing coaching staff here at Mississippi State for pushing me to be the man and the player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to give my all for the Maroon and White. "

With Will Rogers continuing to have a firm grip on the starting job, it is not surprising to see Greek look for a change of scenery outside of a crowded Bulldogs quarterback room the consistently encourages competition.

Greek spent two seasons with the Bulldogs without seeing any in-game action. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.