Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named to Yet Another Watch List

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers received a bit of buzz ahead of the 2022 season, racking up both preseason and in-season honors.

While MSU is on a two-game losing streak and looking to regain its footing overall, Rogers has been largely impressive and it is for that reason that he continues to find his name on multiple watch lists and has gotten some recognition as the Bulldogs continue to work through the regular season.

Earlier this week, Rogers was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10, as was announced earlier this week. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate within their class.

Criteria is based on player performance both on and off of the football field.

Over eight starts in 2022, the junior quarterback has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns. The numbers in both of those later categories rank third in the nation and lead the Southeastern Conference.

Rogers also leads the country in pass completions (258) and pass attempts (380). He and the Bulldogs will aim to get back to the right side of the win column as they take on the visiting Auburn Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.