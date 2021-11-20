QB Will Rogers Breaks Two MSU Records as Bulldogs Dominate Tennessee State

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    QB Will Rogers Breaks Pair of MSU Records vs Tennessee State

    Will Rogers adds two other accolades to an already long list.
    Midway through the first quarter of Saturday's game against Tennessee State, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers set an MSU record for most passing yards in a single season.

    Rogers officially broke the record on an eight-yard pass to Jamire Calvin with around seven minutes to go in the first quarter. He now sits at 3,802 yards on the season with the reminder of the TSU game, the Egg Bowl and a postseason bowl game left to play. 

    The previous record-holder was Mississippi State legend Dak Prescott. He is the most decorated player in MSU football history and has set 37 school records. Prescott set the single-season passing record in his 2015 senior season when he threw for 3,793 total yards. 

    Rogers should reach at least 4,000 yards passing by the conclusion of today's Tennessee State game. 

    That's an impressive stat for anybody, especially a true sophomore. On top of that, Rogers broke the MSU single-season touchdown passes record, currently at a total of 31 in the second quarter of the Bulldogs' matchup with Tennessee State. Prescott previously held the record with a total of 29 touchdown passes in 2015.

    If he continues at this rate, he will likely break many more of Prescott's records and make a name for himself in Mississippi State football history.

