Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is well-known for his accomplishments on the field and is only continuing to heat up, leaving a trail of broken records and video game-like numbers over the past few games.

But Rogers is just as much of a difference-maker off the field, recently partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The partnership is sponsored by Strange Brew Coffeehouse, a local coffee shop in Starkville, Mississippi just outside of the Mississippi State campus.

Rogers announced Monday that a donation had been made and that his new friend Charlie and his family would be attending this weekend's game between the Bulldogs and the Tennessee State Tigers.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach praised Rogers' improvement and who he is as a person on Monday, describing him as the "perfect representative" for Make-A-Wish.

"He's a great guy," Leach said. "He's a very generous guy -- he's a good guy to know and I think he's a perfect representative for them."

Outside of Make-A-Wish, Rogers has also had active involvement in the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a 501 nonprofit organization founded in the United States that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illness who are between 2 1/2 and 18 years old. To learn more about the Mississippi chapter of Make-A-Wish or to make a donation click HERE.