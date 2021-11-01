Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named SEC Player of the Week Following Standout Performance Against Kentucky

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named SEC Player of the Week Following 31-17 Win Over Kentucky

    Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers received recognition after a stellar performance against formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky.
    Author:

    Mississippi State football and sophomore quarterback Will Rogers made yet another statement on the season when the Bulldogs took down the then-No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 31-17 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

    Rogers' performance earned his SEC Player of the Week honors after he completed 36-of-39 passes for a record-breaking 92% completion percentage, which is the most in a single game by an SEC quarterback with at least 30 passing attempts. He finished the game with 344 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

    In the process, Rogers also broke the MSU school record for single-season completions with 327 and recorded his seventh 300-yard passing game this season. The Bulldogs signal-caller now has nine career games with at least 300 passing yards, tied with MSU great and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

    Through eight games this season, Rogers has completed 327-of-435 passes (75.2%) for 2,890 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those 2,890 passing yards are good for third-best among FBS quarterbacks, behind only Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (3,432) and Brennan Armstrong of UVA (3,557).

    Read More

    Rogers and the Bulldogs will face their next test when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 3 p.m. CT in Fayetteville on Saturday.

