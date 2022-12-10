Mississippi State standout running back Jo'quavious Marks has announced that he will return in 2023.

Marks' return serves as a relief to an offense that has seen quite a few players enter the transfer portal over the past few days. Fellow running back Dillon Johnson announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday, sharing his opinions on head coach Mike Leach in the process.

Rara Thomas, Zavion Thomas, JJ Jernighan and Christian Ford are just a few of the other key position players seeking playing time elsewhere.

Marks played in 11 games for the Bulldogs this season. The junior led the team on the ground, recording 532 yards on 103 rushing attempts with nine touchdowns. He pushed across the goal line for the game-winning overtime score against Auburn on Nov. 5 and helped MSU reach bowl eligibility for the 13th consecutive season.

Aside from his success as a running back, Marks made significant contributions through the air for Mississippi State. He hauled in 45 receptions for 274 yards, averaging just over six yards per catch. Although he didn't add any scores as a wideout, Marks kept drives alive with his toughness and quick feet.

Throughout his career in the Maroon and White, Marks has totaled 2,304 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. His return is vital to the success of Mississippi State in 2023, and he should expect to have an even bigger role in the near future.