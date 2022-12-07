Mississippi State football standout Collin Duncan has announced that he will be taking his talents to the NFL next season.

The senior safety has spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, seeing plenty of playing time during his years in the Maroon and White. Duncan appeared in 46 games during his collegiate career, notching 148 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-losses, 15 passes defended and three interceptions.

Duncan became a pivotal part of MSU's defense during his sophomore season. The defensive back started in seven of 10 games played and was one of many Bulldogs getting a big taste of college football action during the Covid-19 pandemic. He became more than just a threat on special teams as he finally took the field with the team's defense, even recording multiple interceptions during one season for the first time in his budding collegiate career.

Out of each of his four years with Mississippi State, the 2022 season was arguably the biggest for Duncan. He notched career-highs in tackles (55), tackles-for-loss (3.5) and sacks (2). Duncan also forced two fumbles, with one coming against Texas A&M and the other on the road at Kentucky.

Duncan has shown growth from season to season, and it doesn't look like he will be stopped any time soon. The tough defender has proven himself since his earliest days with the Bulldogs, and he will have the next few months to show that he has what it takes to continue to improve at the next level.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on the evening of April 27, 2023, and conclude on the afternoon of April 29.