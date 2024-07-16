Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State SEC Media Days Monday Postcard

Get ready for the Bulldogs appearance in Dallas on Tuesday.

Joe Gaither

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
We're live in Dallas for SEC Media Days as we're preparing for the 2024 SEC football season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are making their appearance on Wednesday featuring head coach Jeff Lebby, quarterback Blake Shapen, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and linebacker John Lewis.

Our postcard features a discussion around the Bulldogs as Lebby will be in front of the media for the first time as he's leading his first college football program. What are the expectations with such a difficult schedule ahead of his program?

Check out our conversation and get ready for all the coverage on Mississippi State on SI on Wednesday.

Joe Gaither

