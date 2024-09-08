Mississippi State Showed Fight in Loss to Arizona State
Mississippi State started the first half against Arizona State in the worst possible way, trailing 27-3 going into the locker room. The Bulldogs' first half was a comedy of errors, as both lines of scrimmages were getting mauled, and the offense did not look sharp.
It did not look good for new Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby on his first road trip. The team looked unprepared and did not match Arizona State's physicality.
However, in the second half, the Bulldogs played well. The offense finally started to click en route to three unanswered touchdowns.
Quarterback Blake Shapen looked sharp and made some nice throws to a talented receiving core, and the pace Lebby loves to play with showed up. The Bulldogs seemed to do much better offensively after getting a first down, so the pace could really overwhelm Arizona State.
Defensively, they performed better in the second half, as they only allowed three points, which came on the first drive of the half. However, the first-half issues finally ended Mississippi State's comeback hopes.
Kevin Coleman caught a curl route and hit the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown to trim the Arizona State lead to 30-23. The Mississippi State defense needed one stop to give their red-hot offense a chance to tie or take the lead in the game.
They failed as Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo, who rushed for 262 yards, milked away the clock, converting a fourth-and-1 and a third-and-5 to seal the game. Mississippi State's valiant effort gives hope for Lebby moving forward because his team could have easily quit, but they did not.
The team's first-half performance raised major concerns, but its fight in the second half is a positive sign for the future.
