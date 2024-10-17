Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Updated Gameday Weather Forecast
Forecasts for this Saturday's game between Mississippi State and Texas A&M call for picture-perfect weather.
AccuWeather's forecast for Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss. calls for sunny skies and warm weather to sweep chilly temps out by kickoff.
It's expected to be 76 degrees and winds from the ENE gusting up to 12 mph. There's currently a 0% chance of precipitation, so neither quarterback, MSU's Michael Van Buren Jr. nor A&M's Conner Weigman, figure to be negatively impacted by weather on Saturday.
As the sun sets in the second half, the temperature is expected to drop into the mid-60s, but skies will remain clear and no rain is forecasted.
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State Game Time, TV Broadcast
Who: No. 14 Texas A&M (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (1-5, 0-3 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m. CT, Saturday, October 19
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 9-8
Last meeting: Nov. 11, 2023 (Texas A&M won 51-10)
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State lost at No. 5 Georgia, 41-31
Last time out, A&M: Texas A&M was on a bye week last week. Prior to that, Aggies defeated No. 9 Missouri, 41-10
