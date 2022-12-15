Skip to main content

Mississippi State to Hire Zach Arnett As Head Football Coach

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is expected to be the team's next head football coach.
Mississippi State is finalizing a deal to make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett the school's next head football coach, sources tell Pete Thamel on Twitter.

According to Thamel, a deal has not yet been finalized between the two sides. There are some setbacks before a deal can be made official, but Arnett is expected to receive a four-year contract.

As one source told Thamel, "The school wants to give the players a strong leader to help them through the grieving process and give them stability. Zach is the guy for that. Zach embodies [Mississippi State] and understands it, and he's going to build on the foundation that Coach Leach set."

Zach Arnett had been serving as the team's defensive coordinator since 2020, after previously serving in the same position for San Diego State.

Last week, Arnett was named the interim coach after head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition. Leach passed away Monday night, the school announced in a statement.

The team is still preparing to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, athletic director Bracky Bett told ESPN.

"The players are 100% behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do," Brett said. "We all know that's what Coach Leach would want, and it's what we should do."

