Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State will face a much different kind of offensive threat than it did against Arizona State when it hosts Toledo this weekend.
Arizona State beat the Bulldogs (1-1) using primarily its rushing attack. The Rockets won’t be repeating that this weekend.
Based on its first two games of the season, Toledo (2-0) will try and attack Mississippi State through the air, which may end up better.
The Rockets have averaged 227 passing yards through two games and 125 rushing yards. They’re also leading the MAC in scoring with 43.5 points per game. (So, take the over in this game.)
The Bulldogs need a palate cleanser after losing to Arizona State 30-23 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score would lead you to believe. Florida got one in Samford following a big opening week loss to Miami.
Toledo, though, isn’t Samford. One MAC school has already notched the biggest upset of the young season when Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
As coach Jeff Lebby said in his Monday press conference, Toledo is an experienced team that returns many of its starters from last year’s 11-3 campaign (the three losses were by a combined 12 points, too).
“Offensively, they have some skill guys who can do some really good things with the ball in their hands,” Lebby said. “We look forward to that challenge.”
Here are Toledo’s three biggest offensive weapons ...
