Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop
Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 3
Tucker Gleason, QB Toledo
Grade: Junior
Previous School: Georgia Tech
Height: 6-3
Weight: 245 lbs.
2024 Stats: 23-of-47 (48.9 completion), 377 yards, 6 TDs, 188.5 ypg. 8 carries, 63 yards.
Of course the quarterback for an offense that likes to throw the ball to its playmakers in space is going to be on this list.
Gleason wasn’t the starter in 2023, serving as the backup to Dequan Finn. The former Yellow Jacket played in 14 games with one start, though, completing 28-of-55 passes for 383 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
He’s looked good in games against UMass and Duquesne. Despite completing less than 50 percent of his passes, Gleason has yet to throw an interception and has an efficiency rating of 158.4.
Gleason also led Toledo in rushing in the 38-23 win against UMass last week. He had 34 yards on just three carries with half of those yards gained on one 18-yard run.
NEXT: Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 2