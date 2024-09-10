Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop

The Bulldog defense has to contend with several dangerous Toledo playmakers

Taylor Hodges

Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.
Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 3

Tucker Gleason, QB Toledo

Grade: Junior
Previous School: Georgia Tech
Height: 6-3
Weight: 245 lbs.
2024 Stats: 23-of-47 (48.9 completion), 377 yards, 6 TDs, 188.5 ypg. 8 carries, 63 yards.

Of course the quarterback for an offense that likes to throw the ball to its playmakers in space is going to be on this list.

Gleason wasn’t the starter in 2023, serving as the backup to Dequan Finn. The former Yellow Jacket played in 14 games with one start, though, completing 28-of-55 passes for 383 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

He’s looked good in games against UMass and Duquesne. Despite completing less than 50 percent of his passes, Gleason has yet to throw an interception and has an efficiency rating of 158.4.

Gleason also led Toledo in rushing in the 38-23 win against UMass last week. He had 34 yards on just three carries with half of those yards gained on one 18-yard run.

NEXT: Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 2

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football