Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop
Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 2
Willie Shaw III, RB, Toledo
Grade: Junior
Previous School: Brother Rice High School
Height: 5-11
Weight: 202 lbs.
2024 Stats: 15 carries, 80 yards, 2 TDs, 37.5 ypg
Toledo may have thrown the ball more than it has run it through two games, but its coaches may be tempted to change that after watching Mississippi State’s game against Arizona State. That possibility is why Shaw lands on this list.
The Bulldogs were overpowered by the Sun Devils, giving up 364 rushing yards and every team will test the Bulldogs’ ability to stop the run.
Shaw has the look of a running back capable of leading an offensive attack. Toledo just hasn’t needed him to play that role.
He’s also seen what it takes to have a big rushing season. Shaw played behind last year’s starter Peny Boone who ran for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns.
So, there’s a chance Shaw starts to replicate Boone this Saturday in Starkville.
