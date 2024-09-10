Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop
Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 1
Junior Vandeross III, WR Toledo
Grade: Junior
Previous School: Jesuit High School
Height: 5-8
Weight: 182 lbs.
2024 Stats: 7 catches, 152 yards, 2 TD, 21.7 ypc, 76 ypg.
Truthfully, this spot could have gone to either Vandeross or Jerjuan Newton. But Vandeross has one more catch and 14 more yards, so he gets the nod here.
Vandeross is the Tyreek Hill-type player for Toledo. He’s certainly not the biggest on the field, but he may very well be the fastest.
The junior from Tampa, Fla. turned in a big performance last week against UMass with three catches for 115 yards (38 ypc) and one touchdown, including a 73-yard reception.
Newton deserves a mention, though. The senior from St. Petersburg, Fla. led the Rockets in receiving in their season-opening win against Duquesne. He finished that game with five catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Last week against UMass, Newton had just one catch that was a 40-yard touchdown.
