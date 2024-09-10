Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Toledo: 3 Key Rocket Players the Bulldogs Must Stop

The Bulldog defense has to contend with several dangerous Toledo playmakers

Taylor Hodges

Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.
Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players No. 1

Junior Vandeross III, WR Toledo

Grade: Junior
Previous School: Jesuit High School
Height: 5-8
Weight: 182 lbs.
2024 Stats: 7 catches, 152 yards, 2 TD, 21.7 ypc, 76 ypg.

Truthfully, this spot could have gone to either Vandeross or Jerjuan Newton. But Vandeross has one more catch and 14 more yards, so he gets the nod here.

Vandeross is the Tyreek Hill-type player for Toledo. He’s certainly not the biggest on the field, but he may very well be the fastest.

The junior from Tampa, Fla. turned in a big performance last week against UMass with three catches for 115 yards (38 ypc) and one touchdown, including a 73-yard reception.

Newton deserves a mention, though. The senior from St. Petersburg, Fla. led the Rockets in receiving in their season-opening win against Duquesne. He finished that game with five catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against UMass, Newton had just one catch that was a 40-yard touchdown.

NEXT: Mississippi State vs Toledo: Best Rocket Players

Read More:

ESPN's Computer Projection for Every SEC Week 3 Game

Mississippi State’s Path Forward Mirrors Sun Devils' Journey After Loss

SEC Week 2 Power Rankings: Which Teams Are Contenders or Pretenders?

WATCH: Mississippi State's Bowl Hopes Take a Hit with Arizona State Defeat

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football