Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Key Factors for Victory in Saturday’s Showdown
The Bulldogs Will Win If…
They don’t turn the ball over.
What made Arizona State’s first half against the Bulldogs so dominant was a Shapen fumble near his own goal line that gave the Sun Devils an easy defensive touchdown. Take those seven points away and you’re looking at a tie game.
The Bulldogs are double-digit point favorites, but Toledo is capable of pulling off the upset in Starkville. One of the key ingredients in the recipe for an upset win is to force turnovers. Even if the turnover doesn’t result in any points, it still steals a possession away giving the bigger school fewer chances to score points.
Shapen hasn’t thrown an interception in two games (hopefully that’s not a jinx), but the Bulldogs have committed five fumbles. That’s about five more than coach Jeff Lebby would like to see on the stat sheet, even in rainy weather.
The Bulldogs have also gotten lucky with only one of those five fumbles recovered by the defense. Anyone who has played with a football knows that ball is capable of taking crazy bounces and the Bulldogs’ two fumbles against EKU took a lucky bounce straight toward another Bulldog.
That kind of luck doesn’t last long and Mississippi State probably shouldn’t tempt fate much more.
