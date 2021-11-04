Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Arkansas

Three Mississippi State players discussed the team's upcoming game against the Razorbacks and the latest win over the Wildcats.

Mississippi State football improved to 5-3 on Saturday when the Bulldogs defeated the formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Davis Wade Stadium and have since made the College Football Playoff Top 25, sitting at No. 17.

That's directly ahead of Kentucky and just behind the Ole Miss Rebels. That's all fine and well for the Bulldogs, but there's still work to be done as they make their way down the final stretch of the season.

That starts with this weekend's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), who just snapped a three-game losing streak against Arkansas - Pine Bluff before enjoying a bye week.

MSU wide receiver Makai Polk, defensive tackle Nathan Pickering and linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson met with the media on Saturday to discuss the team's progress and the challenge Arkansas poses.

One of the toughest aspects of going up against the Razorbacks will be facing quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has been a big, physical threat on the ground to opposing defenses this season.

"He’s big and powerful, like a running back playing quarterback," Watson said of Jefferson. "He’s going to be a tough challenge for us."

Watch below to hear everything the three had to say Tuesday: