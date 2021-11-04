Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Win Over Kentucky, Upcoming Matchup Against Arkansas

    Three Mississippi State players discussed the team's upcoming game against the Razorbacks and the latest win over the Wildcats.
    Author:

    Mississippi State football improved to 5-3 on Saturday when the Bulldogs defeated the formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Davis Wade Stadium and have since made the College Football Playoff Top 25, sitting at No. 17. 

    That's directly ahead of Kentucky and just behind the Ole Miss Rebels. That's all fine and well for the Bulldogs, but there's still work to be done as they make their way down the final stretch of the season. 

    That starts with this weekend's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), who just snapped a three-game losing streak against Arkansas - Pine Bluff before enjoying a bye week.

    MSU wide receiver Makai Polk, defensive tackle Nathan Pickering and linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson met with the media on Saturday to discuss the team's progress and the challenge Arkansas poses.

    Read More

    One of the toughest aspects of going up against the Razorbacks will be facing quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has been a big, physical threat on the ground to opposing defenses this season.

    "He’s big and powerful, like a running back playing quarterback," Watson said of Jefferson. "He’s going to be a tough challenge for us."

    Watch below to hear everything the three had to say Tuesday:

    USATSI_17012703
    Football

    Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Arkansas

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17013657 (1)
    Football

    Earned Respect: The CFB Playoff Top 25 Got it Right With Mississippi State

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17061638
    Football

    Final Score Predictions for Every Week 10 SEC Matchup

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16968003
    Football

    Drama at Florida: Former Mississippi State Head Coach Dan Mullen is in Hot Water

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17012795 (1)
    Football

    Class of Its Own: Mississippi State Football Distinguishing Itself From the Rest of the Nation Under Mike Leach

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_16346789 (2)
    Football

    New Dudes: Bulldogs Baseball Adds Four New Recruits

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17061647
    Football

    What Mike Leach Said About Upcoming Game vs Arkansas, Win Over Kentucky

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_13572980
    Football

    Mississippi State's LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

    Nov 1, 2021