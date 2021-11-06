Throwback: Looking Back at Mississippi State's Last Game Against Arkansas

As Mississippi State travels to Arkansas this weekend to face the Razorbacks, it will be interesting to see how much the Bulldogs have changed and improved since last season.

Arkansas came to Starkville in early October for the second game of the season amid an altered SEC schedule. It was head coach Mike Leach's first game in Starkville, and the socially-distanced crowd was excited to see their team play. The weekend before, the Bulldogs had knocked off the defending National Champions at LSU behind quarterback KJ Costello's 623 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the other hand, the Razorbacks entered the game with an 0-1 record after losing badly to Georgia. They had a 20-game SEC losing streak dating back a few seasons. Overall, Arkansas had absolutely nothing to lose.

What many believed would be a blowout victory for the Bulldogs turned out to be anything but that. The Razorbacks stunned the home team with a 21-14 victory over MSU.

So what happened?

Costello, who many believed would be a Heisman Trophy contender, had a terrible game. He was 43-of-59 for 313 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks had a more modest performance when he went 20-of-28 for 212 yards with two touchdowns. Despite the fact that Costello had the better completion percentage and total yardage, his interceptions ended up losing the game for the Bulldogs.

The game started off sour for MSU. Costello threw his first interception of the night to Greg Brooks Jr. with 11:44 left in the first quarter. Brooks returned the pick 69 yards for a touchdown the put the Razorbacks ahead early. MSU fought back later in the quarter when Costello threw his only touchdown, a 17-yarder to Javonta Payton.

There was only one scoring drive in the second quarter, and unfortunately, it belonged to Arkansas. De'Vion Warren caught a 19-yard pass from Franks to put the Razorbacks ahead yet again. State had a chance to tie the game up before halftime, but Costello threw another interception to kill all momentum.

The victory-sealing score of the game ended up coming with 11:21 left in the third quarter. Franks threw his last touchdown to Hudson Henry for 12 yards to give the Razorbacks a 21-7 lead. The Bulldogs tried to catch back up and cut the lead down to seven late in the third quarter following a six-yard touchdown run by Dillon Johnson.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were never able to get the last score they desperately needed. Although State's defense prevented Arkansas from tacking on any more points for the rest of the game, the offense struggled greatly. Costello threw his third interception of the night, and the offense had two turnovers-on-downs in the Arkansas red zone within the fourth quarter.

This one at Davis Wade Stadium was disheartening. However, the team has shown much improvement this season. The Bulldogs are currently 5-3 and have a strong, young team led by quarterback Will Rogers. As the Bulldogs make their way to Fayetteville this weekend, fans are hopeful that the team will avenge the game they lost early last year.