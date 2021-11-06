Mississippi State vs Arkansas: Three Storylines to Keep in Mind

In the midst of a roller-coaster season for both teams, there are a few things worth noting before the Razorbacks and the Bulldogs kick off Saturday.

Mississippi State will aim to keep its winning streak alive in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks after defeating Kentucky 31-17 last Saturday and topping Vanderbilt 45-6 the previous week.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are fresh off a bye week, most recently snapping a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff and will also be trying to stay in the win column.

This won't be an easy win for MSU as it faces a team with a solid ground game and 6-foot-3, 245-pound KJ Jefferson.

Here are three storylines to keep in mind for Saturday's matchup:

KJ Jefferson and his Mississippi ties

The stud redshirt sophomore quarterback has some deep roots in the Magnolia State. Jefferson attended North Panola High School where he was a consensus 4-star dual-threat quarterback for the Cougars.

In high school, Jefferson was recruited heavily by not only the Hogs, but also several other SEC schools, namely MSU. The Bulldogs offered the talented quarterback a scholarship, but he obviously decided there was more for him as a Razorback.

Jefferson has since been on the team three years, only appearing in eight games for the Razorbacks until taking the helm as their number one man this season. This Saturday, Jefferson will undoubtedly be looking to have a big game against some faces he lined up against in his high school days.

The Budding Rivalry

As time progresses, the yearly matchups between Arkansas and MSU have become more and more heated, no matter the sport. Both fanbases regularly engage in Twitter debates, and seem eerily similar. These exchanges can get pretty heated at times, especially during the Spring, and Saturday will only add fuel to the fire.

With both teams coming into the game sporting 5-3 records, a 3 p.m. kickoff and a battle for a high-ranking SEC West spot at stake, this game has all of the ingredients for an exciting recipe and atmosphere in Fayetteville this weekend.

The Schemes

In years past, Arkansas has been a defensive juggernaut. This year, however, one can't really make that claim. The defense let up a whopping 52 points to Ole Miss and 38 to Auburn. While both of those programs are no slouches when it comes to scoring, that's not exactly juggernaut levels.

When asked about how Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff defended them last year, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach added a few thoughts.

"I think they'll do similar things," said Leach, "I think they'll mix it up a bit more. I don't think they'll be comfortable bringing three every time. They'll probably be a bit more aggressive. They don't really like to blitz, though."

If the Hogs do decide to blitz come Saturday and put their defensive backs in man coverage, they will have to do so without the aid of their star safety Jalon Catalon. Catalon has been a stud in the defensive backfield for the Razorbacks for some time now, and suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.

That moves up sophomore safety Myles Slusher who, despite impressive numbers, was still a part of the defensive backfield that Auburn quarterback Bo Nix slashed through in the Tigers' win earlier this season. If the Air Raid can do what it typically does, the Bulldogs should have a little bit easier sledding this weekend against the riddled Arkansas secondary.