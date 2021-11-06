Three Razorbacks to Watch in Mississippi State's Matchup Against Arkansas

Mississippi State (5-3) has recorded strong wins in its last two performances -- a 31-17 victory over a formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky team and a 45-6 road win over Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will be put to the test on Saturday though as they face a talented Razorbacks team in Fayetteville. Arkansas comes off a bye week and also sits at 5-3, most recently snapping a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

Here's a look into three standout Arkansas players whose play could be a deciding factor in the outcome of Saturday's game:

1. QB KJ Jefferson

Although he may not be consistent, quarterback KJ Jefferson has proven that he can have impressive performances. His stats seem to be all over the place: he can have anywhere from 67 to 326 passing yards on any given day.

However, he makes up for his mediocre passing performances by being a great rushing quarterback. This season, he has the third-most rushing yards on the team -- 419 yards-- and has accounted for five touchdowns, which leads the team. The Razorbacks have the No. 4-ranked rushing offense in the country, so to lead it is no easy feat. Mississippi State's defensive line will have to be ready for Jefferson to duck his head and try to barrel through them often.

2. K Cam Little

It may seem odd to list a placekicker as a player to watch, but given the recent history between these two football programs, the final score will likely be close. In fact, it could come down to which team played better on special teams.

Little is often overlooked, but he has been a solid kicker for the Razorbacks this season. He has made all 31 of his extra-point attempts and has also been good for 11-of-14 field goals. Out of the three field goals Little missed, two have been from longer 50 yards or longer.

His tremendous accuracy from any distance shorter than 50 yards out has shown just how much the Razorbacks must rely on him. Mississippi State's defense needs to make sure that they keep Arkansas out of field goal range as much as possible, because Little has proven that he can keep his team in the game and be a difference-maker.

3. WR Treylon Burks

Arkansas relies more on their rushing offense, but they have an outstanding wide receiver in Treylon Burks. Burks easily stands out above the other wide receivers in just about every category. Through eight games, he already has 717 receiving yards for seven touchdowns on 42 total receptions. To put that in perspective, the next closest player to him -- Tyson Morris-- has 14 receptions for 236 yards with two touchdowns. The Bulldogs secondary will need to zone in on Burks as one of the most explosive players that Arkansas has to offer.