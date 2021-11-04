Press Conference Notebook: WR Makai Polk, DT Nathan Pickering, LB Nathaniel Watson Meet With Media

On Tuesday evening, three Mississippi State football players took time to meet with the media to discuss the season, the progress the team has made to this point and the remaining schedule.

MSU most recently recorded a dominant 31-17 win over a formerly No. 17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats team, and will face a 5-3 Arkansas Razorbacks team fresh off a bye week after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

Here are some of the things the three Bulldogs -- linebacker Nathaniel Watson, wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive tackle Nathan Pickering -- had to say.

1. "I mean, it's probably nice, but we ain't even looking at that right now. We're focused on Arkansas."

Nathaniel Watson made this comment after learning that the Bulldogs had been ranked No. 17 in the newly released College Football Playoff poll. Since the rankings came out while the team was at practice, it was the first time that he had heard that news. Watson's response to that showed how professional the mindset of the team is: they focus on being the best they can be and conquering the task at hand instead of worrying about rankings. This is a great statement that all Bulldogs fans should hear because it shows the maturity and dedication that head coach Mike Leach's team has.

2. "We don't really focus on who gets what in what game, we just kind of play to our best ability and we're a collective unit."

The Air Raid offense relies on eight or nine receivers to share playing time in order to have the most success. Wide receiver Makai Polk realizes this, as do his teammates. Part of the reason the offense has been working so well is because the receivers support each other and do not act on selfishness. It's easy to see just how split the statistics are. Polk has the most receiving yards with 603 yards, but three other receivers -- Jaden Walley, Jo'quavious Marks and Austin Williams -- have between 300 and 450 yards apiece. So far this season, 14 different wide receivers have made an impact on the field. That's something that most other teams can't say.

3. "We feel excited. I mean, we know it's going to be a challenge, and we always go for challenges."

Defensive lineman Nathan Pickering does not shy away from a tough opponent and neither do his teammates. As a defensive lineman, it takes a lot of work to stop an opponent's run game, but the Bulldogs have done a great job of that this season under defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. So far, the line has held five opponents to under 100 yards on the ground: NC State, Memphis, LSU, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. That's pivotal in forcing long second and third-down attempts that are much harder for an offense to convert. It's uplifting to know that Pickering and his teammates on the defensive line have so much confidence in their abilities that they enjoy the challenge of playing a difficult opponent.