Three Bulldogs to Watch as Mississippi State Takes On Auburn

Mississippi State will face off against Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday morning, looking to bounce back in one of the toughest games the Bulldogs have remaining on the schedule this season.

Both teams are entering the game coming off a loss. MSU lost a heartbreaker to Arkansas, while the Texas A&M Aggies dominated the Tigers 20-3. A victory would give either team a big boost of confidence heading into the final two games of the season.

Here are the top three Bulldogs to watch this weekend as the State looks to get back on the right track.

1. WR Rara Thomas

Thomas is a true freshman wide receiver who has become a top player on the offense over the past few weeks. Against Arkansas, Thomas led the team with two touchdown receptions. He also totaled 63 yards on four catches. Thomas's four touchdown receptions on the season have come in the last three games: along with the pair against the Razorbacks, he had one each against Vanderbilt and Kentucky. His breakthrough has come at the perfect time for the Bulldogs, and fans can expect him to make a big impact in the game this weekend.

2. S Shawn Preston Jr.

Although the big names on Mississippi State's defense are Aaron Brule and Jett Johnson, safety Shawn Preston Jr. has made a huge impact as an under-the-radar defender. Last weekend, he had nine tackles against the Razorbacks-- that more than doubled his previous season-high of four against Kentucky. He also recorded his first career interception against the Wildcats. Preston has only seen the field in four games this season, but his coaches and teammates think highly of him and the progress he has made.

3. WR Jaden Walley

Walley had an outstanding freshman season, but he seems to have entered a "sophomore slump." Against Arkansas, he had one reception for three yards-- luckily it was for a touchdown. He has yet to have a 100-yard game this season after recording three 100-yard games last year. Also, Walley had 718 total yards last season in ten games. Saturday will be Walley's tenth game of this season, and he only has 436 yards so far. Much of this probably comes from the depth that MSU has at the wide receiver position, but it is easy to imagine that Walley is frustrated. One of his biggest games last year was against Auburn, so look for Walley to finally have a breakthrough against the Tigers.