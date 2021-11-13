Mississippi State Takes on Auburn: Looking Into the All-Time Series

See where Mississippi State and Auburn stand in the all-time series before the teams face off on the field this weekend.

Mississippi State is looking to bounce back in the win column on Saturday after a disappointing 31-28 loss to Arkansas last weekend.

The Bulldogs (5-4) will face the Auburn Tigers (6-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend. Both teams are heading into the game fresh off of big losses. State's came at the hands of big special teams errors against the Razorbacks, while Auburn lost a 20-3 blowout against Texas A&M last Saturday. With a win, MSU will become bowl-eligible, and Auburn will stay in the hunt for the SEC West title.

In the all-time series between Mississippi State and Auburn, the Tigers have a commanding 65-27-2 record against the Bulldogs. However, they have not been so dominant over MSU over the past few seasons-- since 2012, the Tigers only have a 5-4 advantage.

Auburn secured an easy 24-10 victory when the teams faced off in Davis Wade Stadium on Dec. 12, 2020. MSU's true freshman quarterback Will Rogers struggled against a talented Tigers defense. Rogers was 30-of-51 for 221 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Wide receiver Jaden Walley had his third-straight game with at least 100 receiving yards-- he totaled exactly 100 on eight catches.

The Tigers weren't outstanding either, but running back Tank Bigsby had one of his best games in blue and orange. Bigsby finished with a whopping 192 yards on the ground on only 26 carries. That's an average of 7.4 yards per attempt. Quarterback Bo Nix was mediocre at best, but did just enough to keep his team afloat. Nix finished the game 15-of-32 for 125 yards with one touchdown.

MSU's last victory in the series came on Oct. 6, 2018, when quarterback Nick Fitzgerald led his team to a 23-9 victory over the No. 8 Tigers. Fitzgerald was only 9-of-17 for 69 yards with one interception, but he rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns to ultimately give the Bulldogs the advantage. In the fourth quarter, he broke Tim Tebow's SEC record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback. Running back Kylin Hill was the other main contributor on offense and finished with 126 yards on the ground.

So far, Mississippi State's largest margin of victory in history over Auburn was a 33-0 shutout in 1946. State's longest win streak over the Tigers is seven games (1941-1948).

Auburn's biggest win over MSU came in 1970, when they battered the Bulldogs 56-0. Their longest win streak over State is 16 games (1964-1979).

The Bulldogs will look to rebound from last year's disappointing performance this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.