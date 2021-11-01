Mississippi State vs Auburn: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced

The kickoff time for this year's football matchup between Mississippi State and Auburn was announced this week.

Mississippi State (5-3) is set to take on an Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday that also improved to 5-3 this past weekend, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

The Bulldogs have yet another road matchup upcoming after that one against Auburn, which is currently ranked No. 12 in the country -- the former ranking of the Kentucky team State defeated, 31-17 on Saturday.

MSU will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Tigers on Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out, given Auburn and quarterback Bo Nix's recent success and how toughly the Bulldogs have contended with some of the best competition in the country.